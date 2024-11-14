Way 2 VAT Addresses ASX Price Query

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

Way 2 VAT Ltd (ASX: W2V) has responded to a price query from the ASX, confirming that it is not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent surge in its stock price and trading volume. The company assures compliance with listing rules, while maintaining transparency in its market communications.

