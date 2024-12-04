News & Insights

Wavestone Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Acquisitions

December 04, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wavestone (FR:WAVE) has released an update.

Wavestone reported a substantial 65% revenue growth in the first half of 2024/25, buoyed by recent acquisitions and organic growth. Despite a slight decline in recurring operating margin to 10.1%, the company’s net result improved by 19%, reaching €27.3 million. The firm aims for a stable revenue and a recurring operating margin of 12.5% for the year, demonstrating resilience amidst integration efforts.

