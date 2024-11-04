News & Insights

Stocks

Waters price target raised to $415 from $380 at Wells Fargo

November 04, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Waters (WAT) to $415 from $380 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Q3 beat and Q4 guide add confidence to the firm’s view that Waters is on the cusp of an LC inst. replacement cycle that will drive accelerated revenue/EPS growth in 2025 that’s not yet fully baked into cons expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.