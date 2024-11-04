Waters price target raised to $415 from $380 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Waters (WAT) to $415 from $380 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Q3 beat and Q4 guide add confidence to the firm’s view that Waters is on the cusp of an LC inst. replacement cycle that will drive accelerated revenue/EPS growth in 2025 that’s not yet fully baked into cons expectations.

