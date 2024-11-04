News & Insights

Waters price target raised to $351 from $326 at Baird

November 04, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Waters (WAT) to $351 from $326 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q revenue/EPS well ahead of expectations, driven by outperformance from pharma/industrial applications and a return to growth across many regions/end markets. The company noted positive signs around initiations of LC replacement cycles, citing encouraging instrument momentum and gradual improvements in large pharma spending.

