Waters Posts Loss In Q2; Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Waters Corporation (WAT) reported a second quarter net loss of $136 million compared to net income of $147 million, prior year. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss per share of $1.39, compared to profit of $2.47 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EPS grew 3% to $3.05, compared to $2.95 for the second quarter of 2025.

Reported revenue for the second quarter was $1.645 billion, compared to $771 million, previous year. Organic revenue for the second quarter was $828 million, compared to $771 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7% as reported and 9% in constant currency. Revenue from Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions was $817 million compared to $783 million on a prior year comparable basis.

The company increased full-year 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth guidance to the range of 7.0% to 9.0%. Full-year organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.370 billion to $3.431 billion. The company increased its acquired business revenue expectation and now expects full-year 2026 acquired business reported revenue of approximately $3.045 billion on an owned-period basis. Total company reported revenue for 2026 is expected to be in the range of $6.415 billion to $6.476 billion. The company increased full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to the range of $14.45 to $14.65, which represents 10% to 12% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth and is 12% to 14% on a constant currency basis.

The Company expects third quarter 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10%. Third quarter organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $850 million to $867 million. The company expects acquired business reported revenue to be approximately $895 million. Total company reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.745 billion to $1.762 billion. The company expects third quarter adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.05, which represents 16% to 19% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Waters Corporation shares are down 1.30 percent to $370.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.