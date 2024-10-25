Waterco Limited AGM Success Strengthens Global Position

Waterco Limited (AU:WAT) has released an update.

Waterco Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The company, known for its extensive range of swimming pool and water treatment products, continues to make strides in theglobal market operating in over 40 countries. This outcome reaffirms Waterco’s strategic direction and leadership stability, appealing to investors keen on steady growth in the water management sector.

