Water Ways Technologies: Q1 Results and Strategy Shift

Water Ways Technologies Inc. reported a Q1 2024 revenue of CAD$2.3 million, a significant drop from CAD$4.1 million in Q1 2023, and a net loss of CAD$0.2 million compared to a net profit of CAD$0.4 million for the same period last year. The company’s gross margin also dipped to 17.3% from 21.5% year-over-year. Despite the downward trend, there is a strategic shift focusing on the Canadian market, which is now the source of over 90% of its revenues.

