Water Intelligence Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Water Intelligence PLC, a leader in leak detection solutions, has announced its total voting rights, with 19,454,038 ordinary shares available for voting. This includes shares both admitted and not admitted to trading on the AIM, offering shareholders a basis to calculate their interests in compliance with FCA rules.

