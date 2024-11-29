News & Insights

Stocks

Water Intelligence Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 29, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Water Intelligence (GB:WATR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Water Intelligence PLC, a leader in leak detection solutions, has announced its total voting rights, with 19,454,038 ordinary shares available for voting. This includes shares both admitted and not admitted to trading on the AIM, offering shareholders a basis to calculate their interests in compliance with FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:WATR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.