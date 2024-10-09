WATCH: Bitcoin Amsterdam Is Underway

The world's biggest Bitcoin event, the Bitcoin 2024 Conference, is kicking off today in Amsterdam. Following the massive conference in Miami earlier this year, Bitcoin leaders are converging in Europe for two days of discussions about the future of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin 2024 Amsterdam is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees who will hear from more than 150 speakers on October 9-10.

Headliners at the Amsterdam event include Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, who will discuss "The Bitcoin Revolution." Elizabeth Stark of Lightning Labs will also lead sessions.

Other featured speakers include Blockstream CEO Adam Back, German Parliament member Joana Cotar, and many other industry leaders. Cotar will present on "How Bitcoin Will Transform National Economies."

With inflation surging in Europe, Bitcoin's potential as a hedge against currency devaluation will be a hot topic. Regulatory challenges and the future of Bitcoin mining and scaling solutions are also sure to be discussed.

Amsterdam represents the heart of Bitcoin innovation and political disruption in Europe. The continent has become ground zero for both Bitcoin innovation and controversy.

The annual event serves as a forum to debate Bitcoin's global impact and the rapid changes tipping the scales of finance and power. With so many prominent Bitcoiners gathered, announcements and surprises are anticipated.

Bitcoin 2024's Industry Day will be live-streamed on Bitcoin Magazine YouTube and X today, starting at 8:30am CET.

