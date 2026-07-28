Waste Management Inc Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $785 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $726 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $813 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $6.684 billion from $6.430 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $785 Mln. vs. $726 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $6.684 Bln vs. $6.430 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 26.275 B To $ 26.475 B

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