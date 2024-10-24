Waste Connections Projects Strong Q4 2024 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Waste Connections ( (TSE:WCN) ).

Waste Connections anticipates a promising fourth quarter for 2024, with projected revenues reaching approximately $2.24 billion and a net income estimate of $268.5 million. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of around $740 million, representing 33% of revenue, reflecting stable economic trends. This performance measure is crucial for investors in the solid waste industry, although it isn’t a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements underline potential risks, highlighting the importance of cautious optimism.

