Washington Federal Navigates AI Challenges Amid Regulatory and Operational Risks

Washington Federal (WAFD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Innovation / R&D category.

Washington Federal faces significant business risks due to the development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which could adversely impact its operations. The rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape around AI in the U.S. and internationally adds complexity to its implementation, potentially increasing compliance costs and the risk of non-compliance. AI models, especially generative ones, pose challenges such as generating biased or incorrect outputs, infringing intellectual property rights, and releasing confidential information. Additionally, reliance on third-party AI models exposes Washington Federal to risks beyond its control, potentially leading to liability and reputational damage.

The average WAFD stock price target is $39.00, implying 7.29% upside potential.

