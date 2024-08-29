Was Your Data Leaked in a Breach? 7 Things To Do Now To Protect Your Paycheck

Data breaches expose millions to potential financial harm. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, 6.4 million sensitive records were leaked worldwide, according to Statista.

Rachael Evans, data privacy expert and co-founder of ShowMe-TellMe, said that regaining control after a breach isn’t just possible — it’s essential.

“Data breaches are, unfortunately, becoming more common — but remember, you’re not powerless,” she explained. “How you respond in the aftermath can make all the difference in protecting your personal information and reducing future risks.”

Verify the Notification

Evans said the first step is to ensure the data breach notification is genuine.

“Sometimes, scammers send out fake alerts to deceive you into revealing more details,” she explained. “If you’re unsure, contact the company directly using a trusted contact number or by visiting their official website. Don’t just click on any links you might receive by email or text.”

Evans said after confirming the data breach is legitimate, you’ll need to determine what part of your personal data was compromised, such as your email, password or something more sensitive like financial data. “Understanding this will guide your next steps,” she added.

Secure Your Online Accounts

Evans recommended immediately updating the passwords on any accounts that were affected in the data breach.

“If you’ve used the same password elsewhere, change it there, too,” she added. “Each account should have a robust and unique password. Use at least nine characters and combine upper and lowercase letters, numbers and characters. The more complex, the better.”

Evans explained that adding two-factor authentication (2FA) to your accounts adds another layer of security.

“Even if someone has your password, they will still need a second form of verification to gain access,” she said. “An authenticator app from Google or Microsoft will help here.”

Be Vigilant

“Keep an eye on your accounts for any unusual activity,” Evans said. “Set up alerts to be notified of any suspicious transactions or logins. Consider getting notifications for all logins. It’s better to know and be able to ignore than react later.”

Be Cautious of Scams

Evans explained that after a breach, scammers may exploit the situation with fake emails or messages that seem related to the incident.

“Be particularly cautious about clicking on links or providing personal information, even if the message appears legitimate,” she said. “If you receive an email that seems suspicious or unexpected, avoid clicking on any links or downloading attachments. Instead, go directly to the company’s website by typing the address into your browser.”

Update Your Security Questions

Don’t stop at changing your password.

Evans said that if the breach involved personal details used in security questions — like your mother’s maiden name — you should consider changing those questions and answers to something less obvious.

Stay Informed

“Keep up with any updates from the company that was breached,” Evans explained. “They might offer additional advice or services, such as free credit monitoring, to help protect you.

“Be aware that stolen data is sometimes sold on the dark web,” she said. “Some identity protection services can alert you if your information appears there, allowing you to take necessary action.”

Learn and Strengthen Your Defenses

Evans also said that you should use this as an experience as an opportunity to improve your online security practices.

“Consider using a password manager, regularly updating your passwords and being vigilant about phishing attempts,” she explained. “Review and tighten the privacy settings on your online accounts. Sharing less personal information can help protect you in the future.”

Evans also recommended reviewing and adjusting your security settings across all your online accounts and checking your financial statements and credit reports to catch any suspicious activity early. “These small but significant actions can significantly reduce your vulnerability to future breaches,” she said.

