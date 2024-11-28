Warriedar Resources Unveils Promising Antimony Results

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Warriedar Resources has announced promising initial metallurgical results from its Ricciardo deposit, revealing an impressive 83% recovery rate of antimony, a valuable metal, with a marketable concentrate grade. This discovery positions the Ricciardo deposit as a significant prospect within the company’s Golden Range Project, potentially adding substantial value and enhancing mining feasibility. With further testing and resource estimation planned, investors are eyeing the potential economic boost from this antimony-rich site.

