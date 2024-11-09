Warren Buffett: The No. 1 Trait You Need To Succeed as an Investor

Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, is renowned for his unique approach to the stock market.

So, even when Buffett’s advice to young investors seems counterintuitive, it’s a good idea to pay close attention to what the Oracle of Omaha has to say.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance , Buffett told new investors that the most important part of investing is their attitude. Here’s what that means.

The Right Attitude

Buffett often counsels investors to think about the whole business they invest in instead of just considering its stock market value.

For example, he said, “You have to have the attitude that you’re buying part of a business, and not that you’re buying something that wiggles around on a chart”.

Buffett explained that investors should buy stocks in businesses they like and value. Ideally, you should choose companies that you’d be happy to own, even if the stock market didn’t exist.

Investors should choose well-run companies that produce something of value. Buffett often brings up Coca-Cola, one of his favorite investments. However, you don’t have to follow his lead and invest in the soft drink company.

The idea is that investors should identify and invest in companies they value and admire.

Investing the Buffett Way

How can you cultivate the kind of attitude Warren Buffett recommends? It all starts with doing your research.

Buffett is famous for telling prospective investors, “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

Before buying stock, do your due diligence and make sure you understand the product, business model, and history of whichever company you invest in. The more understanding you have of the business, the easier it will be to make an informed decision about your investment.

That’s what Buffett’s advice boils down to: cultivating an in-depth understanding of the business instead of just looking at the numbers.

The Value of Patience

Warren Buffett often reminds prospective investors to take the long view: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

Your investment may not bear fruit right away, but if you choose wisely, you’ll see a healthy yield in the years to come.

Along the same lines, Buffett suggested to investors, “If you don’t feel comfortable owning something for 10 years, then don’t own it for 10 minutes.”

You should choose your investments wisely, selecting companies with long-term potential over short-term fads. Additionally, you should go into making investments with patience, discipline and a long-term outlook. Instead of expecting to get rich quickly, set aside enough capital so that you can wait a while for growth.

Investment advisers generally agree that instead of looking for rapid growth from their investments, investors should choose stocks that grow steadily and sustainably over time.

Thanks to compound interest, if a company grows at 4% a year, earnings will compound at almost 10% with time. That’s the kind of smart investment Warren Buffett would be proud of.

