Warren Buffett: 14 Simplest Pieces of Money Advice That Can Work for Anyone

Warren Buffett has a gift. He’s the 10th wealthiest person in the world and the largest shareholder of the famous Berkshire Hathaway, but he shares some of the most relatable money advice.

Buffett’s 60-plus-year career has left the personal finance world with some of its favorite quotes and most evergreen advice.

Start Small and Be Patient

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

Buffett didn’t start with millions to invest. He describes his early days as “working with a tiny, tiny amount of money,” when he would choose a promising small company and invest in its growth.

He believes this freedom to choose small companies makes small-scale investing powerful. More important: Anyone can follow this advice. Choose an affordable company you believe in, then wait for it to work its magic.

As Buffett said at the 2001 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, “I think if you’re working with a small amount of money, you can make very significant sums.”

Invest in Index Funds

“In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund.”

If you’re looking for the simplest way to invest, Buffett recommends the index fund.

Index funds are investments that track the return of a market index, representing a particular section of the stock market. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index is one such index.

The S&P 500 includes 500 companies in various top-performing industries. Its broad representation means you’re not tying your funds to a tiny slice of the economy. Buffett likes it for everyday investors because it’s a simple yet effective way to spread your money around.

Buy Bonds

“Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds.”

If you’re looking for investment strategies, why not do what Buffett does with his money? As Buffett told shareholders in 2013, he has instructed the administrator of his wife’s trust to split the funds 90/10: 90% in the S&P 500 and 10% in government bonds.

The U.S. government offers two types of bonds: treasury and savings. Treasury bonds cost a minimum of $100, while savings bonds cost $25 and up.

Understand Your Investments

“Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.”

Knowledge is power when it comes to your money. You don’t need to know everything about the market or the industry you’re investing in. Most people would never be able to invest if that was a requirement.

You do need to understand the basics of how an investment works. You’ve already taken the first step by learning about index funds and bonds. If you have another investment interest, start researching it. You can always ask a financial advisor for help if you need it.

Don’t Follow the Crowd

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.”

Buffett has never made investment decisions by following trends. He made billions by finding companies he believed in and holding his shares in them for as long as it made sense.

If you understand the products in your portfolio and why they’re smart, you don’t need to follow investment trends.

Keep Cash Available

“When bills come due, only cash is legal tender. Don’t leave home without it.”

Buffett believes in his investments but knows the market can be volatile. In 2008, when its competitors were faltering, Berkshire thrived because it had plenty of access to cash.

That money was in cash equivalents, a short-term investment that you can cash in relatively quickly. Think of certificates of deposit and money market accounts, which you can open at most financial institutions.

One word of caution: CDs tend to charge fees if you withdraw early. There are always high-yield and traditional savings accounts if you need quick access.

Pay Off Your Credit Cards

“People should avoid using credit cards as a piggy bank to be raided.”

When a friend asked Buffett what to do with the money she came into, she likely expectedinvestment advice Instead, Buffett told her to pay off her credit cards.

As Buffett explained, credit cards have high interest rates. He referred to 18% interest, the going rate in 2022. Since 2023, the rate has been over 20%.

Buffett said he couldn’t think of an investment idea to pay 18%, so she was better paying off the card. Consider this advice if you have any high-interest debt.

Think Value, Not Price

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”

When Buffett gave his shareholders this advice in Berkshire’s 2008 annual letter, he quoted his old friend and mentor Ben Graham. Graham believed in choosing investments based on the target company’s value, not the stock price.

Sound familiar?

Buffett adopted Graham’s belief in buying based on a company’s worth. He determines that worth based on how much money the company will generate for shareholders down the line — not how much he’ll pay for it now. That advice applies to everything from Apple stock to iPhones.

It’s not about “how much will I pay?” but “what will it do for me?”

Buy Quality at Low Prices

“Whether we’re talking about stocks or socks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Buffett’s appreciation for value extends to a good deal. The less he can pay for a quality stock, the better. Quality is still the priority since it isn’t a good deal if it doesn’t benefit you down the road.

Any bargain hunter can take this advice to heart. You don’t have to buy cheap products to save money. You only need to find worthwhile products and buy them on sale.

Act on Opportunities

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

Buffett fans love this quote for a good reason. It’s an easy reminder that the market doesn’t usually present you with “perfect” conditions, so you need to watch out for them. These moments are when it “rains gold.”

When things look good, Buffett scoops up as many great-value stocks as he can. He still pays attention to stocks with long-term value, but he might spend more on them than usual. That’s what “put out the bucket” means.

Never Lose Money

“The first rule of an investment is don’t lose [money]. And the second rule of an investment is don’t forget the first rule. And that’s all the rules there are.”

This tip may top Buffett’s list, but it’s here at No. 11 because it’s impossible to follow literally. Every investor loses money once in a while, even Buffett. Four of his top 10 holdings lost money in 2023.

But as Yahoo! Finance pointed out, “It doesn’t matter.” His portfolio still came out ahead.

That’s what Buffett means by “never lose money.” It’s about more than never making a mistake or picking a losing stock. You can always sell a single stock. It’s about building a balanced portfolio that stays afloat so your assets don’t drop, even if some of your stocks do.

This guideline is why Buffett recommends the S&P 500 index so strongly. Its built-in diversification offers a balance you don’t have to think about.

Have a Margin of Safety

“Don’t try and drive a 9,800-pound truck over a bridge that says, ‘Capacity: 10,000 pounds’. Go down the road a little bit and find one that says, ‘Capacity: 15,000 pounds.'”

Margin of safety is the difference between a stock’s sale price and its estimated value. That’s math you might not do as a beginning investor, but it’s valuable advice.

Suppose you have $1,000 left each month after paying your bills. You know investing has a higher potential return than a savings account, but you also know it’s riskier. You only have half a month’s worth of expenses in your savings, so you can’t afford that risk. You put the money in savings to increase your margin of safety.

Focus on the Game, Not the Score

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field — not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.”

Buffett gave plenty of good advice in his 2013 shareholder letter, which included six basic rules of investing. This one is good news for everyday savers and investors. It means you don’t have to keep an eagle eye on stock prices — or even check them every day. You only need to keep a safe cushion and play the long game.

Not sure about the long game, either? That’s what brokers and advisors are for. You can even sign up online to work with a “robo-advisor,” which uses technology to manage your portfolio based on your goals [29].

Keep It Simple

“You don’t need to be an expert in order to achieve satisfactory investment returns. Keep things simple and don’t swing for the fences. When promised quick profits, respond with a quick ‘no.'”

This final quote encapsulates Buffett’s most important advice for beginning investors. With reasonable expectations and a portfolio that makes sense, given your experience level, you can do well for yourself. The key is to be the tortoise, not the hare. Avoid get-rich-quick schemes and trust the market’s slow and steady progress.

It worked for Buffett, and that’s an excellent endorsement.

