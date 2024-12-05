News & Insights

Warpaint London Raises £14M in Oversubscribed Placing

December 05, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Warpaint London (GB:W7L) has released an update.

Warpaint London has successfully raised £14 million through an oversubscribed placing of new shares, priced at a slight discount to the market rate. Directors actively participated, purchasing shares worth £582,499, and a Retail Offer aims to raise an additional £1 million, giving existing shareholders a chance to invest. The new shares are set to be traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange starting December 10, 2024.

