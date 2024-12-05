Warpaint London Launches Retail Offer to Raise £1 Million

Warpaint London (GB:W7L) has released an update.
Warpaint London PLC, a specialist in color cosmetics, is launching a retail offer to raise up to £1 million through the BookBuild Platform, with shares priced at a slight discount to the market. The company is also conducting a separate £14 million placement, and the funds from the retail offer will be used for general working capital and expenses related to a proposed offer for Brand Architekts plc. The retail offer is open to UK shareholders and is set to close on December 6, 2024.
