Warpaint London Launches Retail Offer to Raise £1 Million

Warpaint London PLC, a specialist in color cosmetics, is launching a retail offer to raise up to £1 million through the BookBuild Platform, with shares priced at a slight discount to the market. The company is also conducting a separate £14 million placement, and the funds from the retail offer will be used for general working capital and expenses related to a proposed offer for Brand Architekts plc. The retail offer is open to UK shareholders and is set to close on December 6, 2024.

