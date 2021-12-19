Warning Signs from the Yield Curve?

The indicator with the best long-term track record for predicting the top of the market is the interest-rate yield curve.

If interest rates on long-term debt are the same as (or less than) interest rates on short-term debt, it almost always indicates a major market crash is coming.

That’s from our technical experts, John Jagerson and Wade Hansen, editors of Strategic Trader.

The problem is that this indicator is showing signs of trouble. Specifically, it’s been flattening, moving closer toward the scenario John and Wade just described.

So, what does that mean for your portfolio?

Below, John and Wade offer some ideas.

Beyond Strategic Trader, John and Wade also pen a free newsletter called Trading Opportunities. In this Sunday Digest, we’re featuring their issue from last week.

They tackle the threat of an inverted yield curve, how to contextualize it using market history, and even specific trades they like today.

