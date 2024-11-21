Warner Music falls with BMG termination impact spilling into 2025

Shares of Warner Music Group (WMG) are moving lower the company said when reporting its fiscal Q4 report that its revenue growth was unfavorably impacted by the BMG Termination. Warner’s recorded music digital revenue growth was unfavorably impacted by the termination of the distribution agreement with BMG, which resulted in $25M less revenue compared to the prior-year quarter, the company said in its earnings releases. Chief Financial Officer said on theearnings call “Our physical distribution relationship with BMG has largely rolled off…We expect there to be an unfavorable revenue impact of $15 million to $20 million in Q1…Our digital distribution relationship with BMG that was planned to roll off by the end of fiscal ’24 will now continue into fiscal ’25.” Shares of Warner Music are down 8%, or $2.53, to $31.14 in afternoon trading.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.