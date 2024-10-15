Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Max Streaming Service to Debut in Southeast Asia

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is expanding its Max streaming service to Southeast Asia. Starting November 19, consumers in seven Asian regions—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong—will have access to the platform.

The company will share pricing details closer to the launch date, and prices will likely differ by country and service provider. Additionally, Max plans to offer a cheaper mobile-only option designed for Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Max’s Global Expansion Continues

Expressing enthusiasm for the Asian launch, CEO and president of Global Streaming & Games at WBD, Jean-Briac Perrette, said that the move represents the next phase in Max’s global expansion. In addition to the Southeast Asian launch, the company is planning to make Max available in Australia in the first half of 2025.

It is worth highlighting that the Max streaming service was launched last year in May, after combining HBO Max and Discovery+. Since then, the service has been made available in North America, Latin America, and Europe. With the Southeast Asian rollout, Max will be available in over 72 markets worldwide.

Importantly, the Max streaming platform is expected to see a significant rise in subscribers. Last month, CEO David Zaslav projected over 6 million new subscribers in the third quarter, fueled by international expansion and strategic partnerships with Disney+ and Hulu.

