Warner Bros. Discovery, NBA settle TV rights fight, WSJ reports

November 18, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has settled its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association via an agreement that will keep the company in business with the league for at least the next decade, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint. The deal, which is expected to be announced early this week, will see Warner Bros’ TNT Network lose rights to regular and postseason games after this season, but gives Warner Bros. Discovery the ability to develop new shows with NBA content in the U.S. and abroad, and international NBA rights in parts of Northern Europe and Latin America excluding Mexico and Brazil, the Journal stated.

