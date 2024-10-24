Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Set to Go Live in Germany

Not long ago, word emerged that entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) was set to go live in Southeast Asia with its streaming service. Warner’s expansion will not stop there, as news emerges about new plans to go live in Germany.

The Max streaming service will be going live in Germany starting in 2026, noted a report from the TV Summit in Munich. Clement Schwebig, president and managing director of Western Europe and Africa, offered remarks during the event, pointing out that subscriptions are on the rise worldwide and Europe will likely prove no different.

For those wondering why the German debut has taken so long, one need only look to Sky Deutschland, which has been calling itself the “Home of HBO” for some time. Sky Deutschland has had an exclusive cooperation contract with Warner that will expire in 2026. Schwebig noted that there may be a partnership with Sky Deutschland coming in the near-future.

How Warner Lost the NBA

Separately, new reports provide insights into how Warner Bros. Discovery lost the contract to air NBA basketball games. The report said that rights negotiations for NBA content went south mostly because of issues with relationships among Warner executives.

Warner Bros. and the NBA were involved in fairly intense negotiations but never could close the deal. It did not help matters that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver did not have much of a working relationship with Warner CEO David Zaslav. Silver said, “…it wasn’t a longtime relationship.”

Is Warner Bros Discovery a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on WBD stock based on 10 Buys, six Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 22.66% loss in its share price over the past year, the average WBD price target of $12.50 per share implies 66.33% upside potential.

See more WBD analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.