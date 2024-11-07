Warby Parker upgraded to Outperform at William Blair on improved demand outlook

As previously reported, William Blair upgraded Warby Parker (WRBY) to Outperform from Market Perform after the company reported “modest upside” to Q3 sales and management also raised its FY24 sales and adjusted EBITDA targets “modestly.” The firm believes the company is being “hamstrung by the same kind of industry overhang” impacting National Vision (EYE), namely a delay in the broader category repurchase cycle, which it argues makes Warby’s sales acceleration and strong comp “in an even more favorable light.”

