Warby Parker price target raised to $22 from $19 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey raised the firm’s price target on Warby Parker (WRBY) to $22 from $19 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results that saw topline momentum continue and improved its FY24 guidance for the third consecutive quarter, the analyst tells investors. With strong customer economics and a vertically integrated model, firm sees the ability for the company to sustain profitable growth over the long term.

