Wanjia Group Projects Profit Turnaround for 2024

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. has issued a positive profit alert, projecting a significant turnaround with an expected profit of up to HK$1.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of approximately HK$3.05 million in the same period last year. This improvement is largely driven by the enhanced performance of their hemodialysis treatment and consultancy services in China. Investors are urged to remain cautious as these results are based on preliminary assessments and unaudited figures.

