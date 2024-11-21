News & Insights

Stocks

Wanguo International Proposes New Share Schemes for 2024

November 21, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. has announced plans to introduce a 2024 Share Award Scheme and a 2024 Share Option Scheme pending shareholder approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. These initiatives are designed to incentivize and reward participants by granting shares and options, contingent upon meeting necessary regulatory approvals. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay vigilant as these developments unfold.

For further insights into HK:3939 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.