Wanguo Gold Group’s Strategic Investment in Structured Deposits

November 07, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. (HK:3939) has released an update.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited has announced a substantial investment, subscribing to structured deposit products valued at approximately USD 88 million with JP Morgan Chase Bank. These deposits are linked to Chinese Government Bonds and are principal-protected, offering expected returns of up to 4.40% per annum. This move highlights the company’s strategic approach to managing surplus cash and optimizing treasury management returns.

Tags

Stocks
