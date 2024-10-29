Wang & Lee Group Holds Successful Annual Shareholder Meeting

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (WLGS) has released an update.

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. successfully conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where key decisions were ratified, including the appointment of AOGB CPA Limited as the company’s auditor and the election of five directors. Shareholders also approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, reflecting strong investor support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The meeting saw an impressive turnout, with over 81% of votes represented, highlighting active shareholder engagement.

