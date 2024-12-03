WAM Strategic Value Ltd Increases Stake in Salter Brothers

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd has observed a change in voting power concerning Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd, with the substantial holder’s interest increasing from 7.16% to 8.37%. This shift in voting power highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings and potentially signals a strategic repositioning by key investors, reflecting shifting market interests.

