WAM Microcap’s Director Increases Shareholdings

October 29, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

WAM Microcap Ltd. (AU:WMI) has released an update.

WAM Microcap Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Kate Thorley, who acquired an additional 514 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, bringing her direct holdings to 15,186 shares. This move reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s growth prospects, as directors continue to increase their personal investments. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it suggests a positive outlook from the company’s leadership.

