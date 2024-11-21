WAM Microcap Highlights Growth Potential at Annual Meeting

WAM Microcap Ltd. (AU:WMI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WAM Microcap Limited, a key player in micro-cap investments, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, underscoring its commitment to delivering fully franked dividends and capital growth. The company, part of Wilson Asset Management’s portfolio, offers investors access to undervalued micro-cap companies and market mispricing opportunities. With a strong focus on preserving capital, WAM Microcap continues to attract attention from major investment platforms.

For further insights into AU:WMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.