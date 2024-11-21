News & Insights

Stocks

WAM Microcap Highlights Growth Potential at Annual Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAM Microcap Ltd. (AU:WMI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WAM Microcap Limited, a key player in micro-cap investments, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, underscoring its commitment to delivering fully franked dividends and capital growth. The company, part of Wilson Asset Management’s portfolio, offers investors access to undervalued micro-cap companies and market mispricing opportunities. With a strong focus on preserving capital, WAM Microcap continues to attract attention from major investment platforms.

For further insights into AU:WMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.