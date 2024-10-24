News & Insights

WAM Capital Updates Dividend Distribution Details

October 24, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Ltd. has updated its dividend distribution announcement, clarifying the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price for its fully paid ordinary shares. The dividend pertains to the six-month period ending on June 30, 2024, with a record date of October 22, 2024. This update impacts investors who participate in the DRP and hold WAM shares.

