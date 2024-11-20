News & Insights

WAM Capital Announces Board Change with Director Retirement

November 20, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

WAM Capital Ltd. (AU:WAM) has released an update.

WAM Capital Ltd. has announced the retirement of Director Lindsay Mann after 12 years of service. The board, led by Chairman Geoff Wilson, praised Mann’s contributions and noted that he will be the first director to retire since the company’s inception in 1999. This change highlights WAM Capital’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a majority of independent directors on its board.

