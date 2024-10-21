News & Insights

WAM Alternative Assets Updates Dividend Details

October 21, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has announced an update regarding its dividend distribution, adjusting the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price for its ordinary fully paid securities. The dividend, covering a six-month period ending on June 30, 2024, is set with a record date of October 17, 2024. Investors interested in WAM’s financial activities should note these key dates and updates.

