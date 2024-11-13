News & Insights

WAM Alternative Assets Expands in Real Estate and BPO

November 13, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (AU:WMA) has released an update.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd has seen a robust performance in October 2024, with its investment portfolio benefiting from private equity investments, including a $15 million commitment to the Wentworth Capital Real Estate Private Equity Fund I. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare and life sciences infrastructure in Australia. Additionally, their partner Allegro Funds has acquired Nutun Australia, enhancing its business process outsourcing services and expanding its market presence.

