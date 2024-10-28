Walt Disney Earnings Preview: What to Expect

The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) is a global entertainment giant that operates across media, entertainment, and theme parks. With a market cap of $173.2 billion , it produces film and television content, runs direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, and manages iconic theme parks and resorts worldwide. The Burbank, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the media giant to report a profit of $1.09 per share , up 32.9% from $0.82 per share in the previous year's quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. DIS exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by a margin of 15.8% in the most recent quarter.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect DIS to report EPS of $4.93, up 31.1% from $3.76 in fiscal 2023 .

DIS stock has risen 17.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 38.7% rise and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund's ( XLC ) 40.4% surge over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.39 and revenue of $23.2 billion, Disney shares fell 4.5% on Aug. 7 due to concerns about weakening demand in its Parks, Experiences, and Products segment. Disney projected a “mid-single-digit” decline in parks' operating income, driven by lower attendance and spending, especially in domestic parks and Disneyland Paris. Rising operational costs, particularly in domestic parks, and anticipated pre-launch expenses for upcoming Disney Cruise Line ventures pressured investor sentiment. The company’s modest outlook for Disney+ subscriber growth further dampened sentiment, overshadowing its progress in streaming profitability.

Analysts' consensus rating on Walt Disney stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 19 "Strong Buys," three "Moderate Buys," and seven "Holds." DIS's average analyst price target is $114.71, suggesting a modest potential upside of 20.7% from current levels.

