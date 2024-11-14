Walmart (WMT) Q3 Pre-Earnings: Here’s What to Expect

Retail giant (WMT) is set to announce its Q3 FY25 results on November 19. Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share for Q3, up 4% year-over-year. Further, revenues are expected to rise by 4.3% from the same quarter last year, reaching $167.6 billion, according to data from the TipRanks Forecast page.

Interestingly, WMT has a solid earnings surprise history. The company exceeded earnings estimates in all the previous nine quarters.

Encouraging Website Traffic Trend

Along with encouraging analysts’ estimates, Walmart’s website traffic data also suggests strong results for the company in Q3. It should be noted that investors can use TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool to gain insights into a company’s upcoming earnings report. The tool offers information on how a company’s website domain performed over a specific time frame.

For WMT, TipRanks’ website traffic screener reveals that total estimated visits to walmart.com increased by 7.53% year-over-year in Q3, indicating increasing e-commerce sales.

Factors to Consider Ahead of Q3

Walmart is expected to deliver another strong quarter, fueled by ongoing innovation, including advanced technology to enhance customer experience. According to TipRanks’ Bulls Say, Bears Say tool, bullish analysts highlight Walmart’s rapid growth in high-margin revenue streams, which boosts its operating leverage and supports the stock. Also, Walmart’s expanding market share among high-income shoppers helps it navigate consumer challenges and increase spending.

On the other hand, bears raise concerns about potential revenue impacts from currency headwinds. Walmart’s third-quarter guidance also came in below expectations, partly due to the timing shift of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days—an annual online shopping event in India.

It should be noted that as Walmart holds a majority stake in Flipkart, the timing and performance of Big Billion Days can significantly affect Walmart’s financial results in the Indian market.

Options Traders Anticipate a 5.53% Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry, the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 5.53% move in either direction.

Is WMT a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on WMT stock based on 28 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 55% gain in its share price over the past year, the analysts’ average price target on WMT stock of $86.43 implies an upside potential of 2.32%.

See more WMT analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.