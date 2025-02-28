Is Walmart Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Commanding a market cap of $772.8 billion, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a global retail giant headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, the company operates a vast network of hypermarkets, discount stores, and grocery stores across the U.S. and internationally.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and WMT definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the discount stores industry.

Active Investor:

Walmart is the world's largest retailer by revenue, driven by its extensive supply chain, everyday low-pricing strategy, and growing e-commerce presence. The company serves millions of customers through its brick-and-mortar locations, online platforms, and membership-based warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. With a focus on digital transformation, Walmart continues to expand its omnichannel capabilities, leveraging innovations in logistics, AI, and automation to stay competitive.

Walmart shares touched their 52-week high of $105.30 on Feb. 14 and are currently trading 8.1% below the peak. Over the past three months, WMT stock has gained 5.3%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.3% drop during the same time frame.

In the longer term, Walmart's shares have surged 27.2% over the past six months and climbed 62.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s six-month gains of 4.2% and 15.4% returns over the last year.

While the stock had been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for most of the past year, it recently saw a sharp pullback before rebounding and reclaiming its 50-day moving average, signaling resilience and potential for continued upside.

Walmart continues to demonstrate robust market momentum, driven by its expanding market share, strong e-commerce growth, and rising profitability. The retail giant’s online sales now account for 18% of total revenue, with global e-commerce sales surging 16% in Q4. Meanwhile, its high-margin segments, including digital advertising, memberships, and third-party marketplace sales, are growing rapidly, boosting operating income faster than revenue. Additionally, Walmart’s commitment to shareholder returns remains strong, as evidenced by its recent 13% dividend hike, the largest in over a decade.

On Feb. 25, Walmart surged over 4% after DZ Bank analyst Mike Pohn upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold.” His new price target of $110 implies a nearly 13% upside. The strong rally outpaced the S&P 500, which closed 0.5% lower that day.

In a thriving retail industry where major players are vying for market share, Walmart’s competitor, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), has struggled to keep pace, posting 12.4% returns over the past six months and 37.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Walmart, with a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 36 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $109.43 suggests a potential upside of 13.1% from current price levels.

