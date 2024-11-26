Walmart rolling back DEI policies, AP reports

Walmart (WMT) is rolling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, joining a growing list of major corporations that have done the same after coming under attack by conservative activists, Anne D’Innocenzio of The Associated Press reports. The changes include everything from not renewing a five-year commitment for an equity racial center set up in 2020 to pulling out of a prominent gay rights index, The AP reports.

