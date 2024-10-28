Walmart price target raised to $90 from $81 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $90 from $81 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. As the firm considers the outlook for Q3 earnings, the upcoming holiday selling season as well as 2025, it notes “a heightened level of uncertainty for the retail industry.” While continuing to see a resilient U.S. consumer with solid employment levels and wage rates, the firm notes several companies and sectors that continue to appear very well-positioned, including Walmart and Target (TGT) as well as the off-price sector, the analyst tells investors in a retailer, department stores and specialty softlines preview note. Ahead of the holiday season, the firm says it believes Walmart “continues to execute its omni-channel strategy seamlessly,” the analyst added.

