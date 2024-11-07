Walmart price target raised to $88 from $87 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $88 from $87 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees Walmart as well positioned for the consumer environment in 2025. KeyBanc remains positive on the company’s compelling consumer value proposition, its multi-faceted growth initiative, and the automation of its supply chain.

