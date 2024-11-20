Walmart price target raised to $100 from $89 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $100 from $89 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. In addition to its price and cost leadership strengths, Walmart is leveraging its scale and technology to gain share and grow its alternative revenue streams, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.