Wallenius Wilhelmsen Secures Major Shipping Contract

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured a significant three-year shipping contract worth USD 580 million with a major automotive manufacturer, enhancing its long-term ocean capacity and reinforcing its industry-leading position. This agreement highlights the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier logistics services globally.
