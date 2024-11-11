Wallenius Wilhelmsen Secures Major Shipping Contract

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured a significant three-year shipping contract worth USD 580 million with a major automotive manufacturer, enhancing its long-term ocean capacity and reinforcing its industry-leading position. This agreement highlights the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier logistics services globally.

