Wallenius Wilhelmsen Reports Robust Q3 2024 Results

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA reports a robust Q3 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA of USD 503 million, marking it as the second strongest quarter on record. The company shows growth across its shipping and government segments while logistics faces seasonal declines, and it remains optimistic about 2024 performance and contract renewals. With strong demand for its services, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well-positioned to continue its growth momentum.

