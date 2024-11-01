Wallenius Wilhelmsen Appoints New CFO to Drive Strategy

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has appointed Bjørnar Bukholm as the new EVP and CFO, effective no later than May 2025. Bukholm, who previously held various roles at the company, brings extensive strategic and financial expertise from his time at Sector Alarm and McKinsey & Company. This leadership change aims to drive the company’s strategic goals and strengthen its position in the industry.

