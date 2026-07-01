Wall Street Poised To Slide At Open

(RTTNews) - The investor sentiments on Wednesday might be highly influenced by continuing uncertainty over the progress of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were sharply lower. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 1.5 percent to $71.86 a barrel.

Gold prices traded lower, while spot gold dipped 0.7 percent to $3,981 an ounce.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 188.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 19.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 180.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished positive on Tuesday. The Nasdaq shot up 393.58 points or 1.5 percent to 26,213.72. The S&P 500 also advanced 58.93 points or 0.8 percent to 7,499.36, while the narrower Dow posted a more modest gain, rising 136.46 points or 0.3 percent to a new record closing high of 52,319.20.

On the economic front, the ADP Research Institute's Employment Report for June will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 117,000,while it was up 122,000 in the prior month.

The Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 220K, while it was up 215K in the prior week.

The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for June is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 55.7, while the flash in the prior month was 55.7.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 6.1 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were up 2.1 million barrels.

Four-month Treasury Bill auction will held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.44 percent to 4,112.45 Hong Kong markets were closed for Establishment Day.

Japanese markets advanced. The Nikkei average rose 0.59 percent to 70,474.96. The broader Topix index settled 0.42 percent higher at 4,011.50.

Australian markets finished lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.64 percent to 8,722.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.61 percent lower at 8,931.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.