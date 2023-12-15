Wall Street Might Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - The Fed report on industrial production for November might be the highlight on Friday.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher. The U.S. military has said that Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have fired ballistic missiles at a container ship in the Red Sea. No injuries or damage are reported however the action has raised tension in the region.

Hungary, which has close ties with Russia blocked a $55 billion European Union aid to the war-torn Ukraine. Membership talks and the aid negotiations might be restarted early next year.

As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 97.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 52.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Dow climbed 158.11 points or 0.4 percent to 37,248.35, closing higher for the sixth consecutive session. The Nasdaq edged up 27.59 points or 0.2 percent to 14,761.56 and the S&P 500 rose 12.46 points or 0.3 percent to 4,719.55, reaching their best closing levels in almost two years.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 3.7, while it was up 9.1 in November.

The Industrial Production for November will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.6 percent in the previous month.

The flash Composite Purchasing Manager's Index or PMI for December is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The manufacturing Index consensus is 49.2, and the Services Index consensus is 50.6.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.56 percent to 2,942.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.38 percent to 16,792.19. Japanese shares rose notably. The Nikkei average climbed 0.87 percent to 32,970.55. The broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent higher at 2,332.38.

Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.88 percent higher at 7,442.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.82 percent at 7,661.90.

