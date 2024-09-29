A Wall Street Analyst Just Downgraded Microsoft. Should Investors Be Worried?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), a "Magnificent Seven" stock that saw its stock rise more than 200% over the last five years, recently experienced something pretty rare for a company of its stature: a downgrade from a Wall Street analyst. Gil Luria, managing director at D.A. Davidson, recently cut his rating on the tech conglomerate from "buy" to "neutral." Luria maintained his $475 price target for the company, which still implies upside from the current price. Of the 59 analysts covering Microsoft, 55 rate the stock as a buy and three as a hold.

Should investors be worried about this recent downgrade? Let's take a look.

Losing the lead on AI?

Luria's downgrade is predicated on the idea that Microsoft may have lost its edge on the artificial intelligence front, which will continue to be a critical catalyst for large tech stocks.

Last year, Microsoft was all the rage when it came to AI. The company integrated OpenAI's capabilities into its Azure platform to allow developers to build new applications that could automate tasks and leverage massive amounts of data. The company also launched its own generative AI-powered platform called Microsoft Copilot and integrated it with other classic applications like Microsoft Teams, where it can accomplish tasks such as creating overviews and transcripts of meetings.

However, this lead may be dissipating, according to Luria, who said that Alphabet's Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services are now adding business at a similar clip. Furthermore, Luria said he thinks that Google and Amazon are doing a better job of investing in their own in-house chips than Microsoft, giving those companies a potential cost advantage. Investors are still baking in a premium valuation for Microsoft based on this perceived AI lead, Luria said.

Still one of the best businesses in the world

Even with the possibility that Microsoft is losing its edge in the AI realm, Microsoft has still developed one of the best businesses in the world and is a company that the broader business world depends on to run its day-to-day operations.

Microsoft operates several businesses that provide good revenue diversity within the tech sector. The company's powerhouse revenue generators include its server products and cloud services capabilities that people can build and manage applications on, as well as its suite of office products that businesses use to accomplish daily tasks. The company has also seen strong growth in recent years in gaming, largely due to the Xbox console, and social media thanks to LinkedIn.

The financials remain compelling. In fiscal-year 2024, Microsoft grew diluted earnings per share by 20% year over year, with revenue up 16%. The company has recently been generating operating margins in the mid-40s percentile with annual free cash flow of more than $74 billion in 2024. This allows the company to return a lot of capital to shareholders. Recently, Microsoft announced a new share repurchase program that allows the company to buy back up to $60 billion of stock.

Should investors be worried?

I think Luria certainly brings up some interesting points that investors should pay attention to. Microsoft also trades at close to 33 times forward earnings, so a disappointing earnings season or further evidence of struggles in the AI battle could make the stock susceptible to a pullback in the near term.

But long term, Microsoft still offers one of the most enviable moats in the world. And if the company is truly struggling with its AI capabilities, it has the resources to right the ship, so I think long-term investors can continue to hold the stock without too much concern.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.