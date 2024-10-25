Wall Street Aims To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Durable Goods Orders and the revised reading on Consumer Sentiment might be the highlight on Friday.

Geopolitical developments, in view of China and North Korea's support to Russia, is closely monitored by investors.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mixed. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 90.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 71.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Thursday. The Dow dipped 140.59 points or 0.3 percent to 42,374.36, the S&P 500 rose 12.44 points or 0.2 percent to 5,809.86 and the Nasdaq climbed 138.83 points or 0.8 percent to 18,415.49.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was at 0.0 percent in the prior month.

The Consumer Sentiment for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 69.0, while it was up 68.9 in September.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins will participate in a fireside chat before the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts Black Expo at 11.00 am ET.

Asian markets were broadly up at the close on Friday. Chinese markets were on a positive note. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 0.64 percent to finish trading at 3,301.42. The Shenzhen Component Index jumped 1.7 percent to close at 10,619.85.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.60 percent to close at 37,913.92. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 100.5 points or 0.49 percent.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,211.30, gaining 5 points or 0.06 percent. European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is declining 10.74 points or 0.14 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 7.97 points or 0.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 5.37 points or 0.06 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 10.91 points or 0.09 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.020 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.